Kevin Darrell Leedom, 66, Pickering, died Saturday, March 16, 2024, at a hospice facility in Kansas City.

He was born January 1, 1958, in Des Moines, IA, to Darrell Lloyd and Bernice Loretta Rowland Leedom. He lived in Iowa and moved to Pickering in 1988. He had a bachelor of science degree in education from Northwest Missouri State.

Mr. Leedom owned and operated Kevin’s Home Improvement.

Mr. Leedom’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 30, at the Pickering Community Building, Pickering.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.