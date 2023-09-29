Members of the Maryville High School Spectrum Show Choir will be spreading some school spirit this weekend by painting green and yellow Spoofhound paw prints all over town.

The fundraiser, which will help the group pay for an extended trip to Florida this spring, has been carried out by various groups in the past.

“Our Marching Spoofhound Band painted paws last fall when they raised dollars for their trip to Washington, DC, and our group did the same in 2020. It’s a fun way to raise some money, and more importantly, spread Spoofhound spirit all over our town,” said Vanessa Parsons, MHS director of vocal music.

All of the funds raised by paw painting will go towards a planned Spectrum trip to Walt Disney World in May 2024. The group, which has been invited to perform at the world-famous theme park and clinic with some of the best entertainers in the world, is working hard to raise the funds needed for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Brinley Conn, MHS senior and current Spectrum president, noted the importance of extended educational trips: “Working towards such a huge goal really brings the school year into focus. We know our show needs to be the best it can if we are going to sing for these professional performers. It motivates us to not only raise money for the trip, but put in the work for our competition show and best represent Maryville and MHS.”

Persons interested in purchasing one or more Spoofhound paw prints for their home or business can visit the #SingingSpoofhounds Facebook page for a link to the order form, at facebook.com/ SingingSpoofhounds/. Teams of Spectrum Members will be out this Saturday, September 30 to paint new or refresh previously painted Spoofhound paw prints.