By Morgan Guyer

The Platte Valley Girls defeated Pattonsburg 58-23 in Conception Jct. on March 1; booking them a trip to Columbia for the Class 1 Final Four on March 6-7.

Since South Nodaway and Jefferson joined for the Platte Valley co-op in the 2019/20 season, the program has ended every year at the Final Four. This year will be no different. The team has become a powerhouse in Class 1, totaling just 10 losses in five seasons.

Pattonsburg was able to keep the game close in the first quarter, making some tough shots. Platte Valley extended the lead in the second quarter however, holding the Panthers to just two points in the quarter and taking a 28-9 lead into halftime. Platte Valley was then able to put the game out of reach in the second half on their way to a comfortable victory.

Platte Valley faced Liberal at 8 pm on March 6, and then either Delta or Northeast, that is Cairo, on March 7.