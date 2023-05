A Memory Cafe will be held for caregivers from 10 to 11:15 am, Friday, May 26 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. It is for those who are caring for a loved one with memory loss to help them find support. It is free and open to the public.

It is sponsored by and in collaboration with Mosaic Life Care Hospice, Oak Pointe and NW Missouri Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call 816.676.8706.