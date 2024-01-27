Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/18/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Missouri Association of Counties 2024 invoice

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM documents, Public Service Commission.

Call was made to Nodaway Valley Bank regarding the Workman Chapel Cemetery CD. Updated paperwork was signed to renew.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton worked on budgetary items throughout the day. Vincent Shelby, coroner, stopped in to discuss his budget request. The commission discussed and agreed to an increase for mileage reimbursement for county employees utilizing their personal vehicles for county business. The rate will increase to 55¢ per mile for 2024.

A call was put in to Johnson Controls regarding setting up the inspection of the fire alarm system at the Administration Center. An inventory was sent for a quote.

Took a call from a Grant Township resident regarding the application process for reconstruction of a road.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jenkins presented the current balance of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funds for review and discussion. The request made by the Maryville Rotary Club was reviewed and the amount of $2,500 was agreed upon. All remaining funds were obligated to county building projects, maintenance, upkeep and county equipment needs.

Reviewed upcoming dates and events for February to include: Great Northwest Days at the Capital, February 6; County Government Day, February 8 and CCAM training, February 29.

The commission hosted a meeting with participants of Leadership Maryville to discuss county government.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/25/2024.