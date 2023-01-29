The Maryville Citizens for Community Action (MCCA) invites representatives from all civic organizations, clubs and resource agencies to attend its annual meeting on Monday, January 30 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 201 West Third Street, Maryville.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 with a provided soup luncheon and plans to conclude at 1 pm.

Keeping with tradition, attendees are asked to give a short overview of organizational plans for 2023. Since time is limited, handouts are encouraged. Expect to provide materials for approximately 35 to 40 people. Other business includes updating the service clubs/resource agencies directory and discussing coordinated efforts on community goals.

Please RSVP attendance to chamber@maryvillechamber.com as soon as possible.