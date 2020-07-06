Kyle Mayes, owner of Cobbler Cottage, 110 East Third Street, Maryville, admires the front of his business which is undergoing reconstruction. New windows and doors have been installed.

Mayes said the windows and doors dated from the 1960s and needed improvement. Manufactured stone is going to finish the new look. This will cause the remodel to take longer than expected as supplies are limited with factories being closed due to COVID-19. With the factories reopening, Mayes is estimating the remodel will be completed in the next month or so.

The awning will remain as part of the historical character of the building which was originally a theater. Mayes invites the public to view the architectural items of interest on the upper part of the building which includes diamonds and gargoyles.