Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Stiens seconded the motion. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/19/2020. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve closed commission minutes dated 5/19/2020. The motion passed.

Accounts payable: checks #76213-76244.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID – 19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager; Enel’s White Cloud Wind project newsletter and Polk Township Rural Fire protection district financial statement.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. Discussed several of the roads within the White Cloud Wind project footprint.

Alice Schieffer, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission to give options for the remaining funds after the two CDBG grant bridges are completed in Jackson Township. The commission asked for time to discuss the options presented.

Greg McDanel, city manager and Jessica Sigman, Maryville Public Safety, gave updates on the Public Safety building construction and deadlines as part of the Joint 911 Oversight Committee. The project is still on time and under budget. McDanel and Sigman presented a proposal for EMD equipment that will be necessary and was not a part of the original proposed budget. The commission tentatively agreed to pay the county’s portion pending a call to the county attorney. In attendance were Sheriff Randy Strong, Sargeant Scott Wedlock, Stacey Rucker, Tye Parsons, Maryville City Council, Bill Florea, Nodaway County Ambulance, Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. After review, Burns made a motion to approve the county’s portion of the EMD software equipment as proposed by McDanel. Stiens seconded. All were in favor.

Spoke with Nick Jameson regarding CART Rock delivery invoices. The county would like to have the CART road numbers listed on the tickets.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. Stiens seconded the motion. The motion passed.

The commission inspected a re-construction Road #356 in Nodaway Township and Road #591 to look at trees in the White Cloud Creek.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn until 5/26/2020.