Larry A. Morast, 83, Maryville, died Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born November 15, 1940, to Eathen A. Morast, Jr, and Martha Simmons Morast. He was a 1959 graduate of North Kansas City High School.

On April 8, 1966, he married Helen Owens in Excelsior Springs. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Morast served in the US Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic completing two tours in the Republic of Vietnam. Rejoining the Missouri Air National Guard in 1983, he was a technical sergeant for the 139th Security Forces Squadron at Rosecrans until retiring in 2000.

Although he had a few jobs over the years, he was most known for being a long-time employee of the Maryville R-II School District maintenance staff.

Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or Mosaic Hospice.

