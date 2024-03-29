The Maryville R-II School District announced the appointment of Matt Webb as the new athletic director in a March 21 news release.

It notes, “With a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in coaching, including successful stints at the high school and collegiate levels, Mr. Webb brings a proven track record of leadership and achievement to the district’s athletics program.”

In a formal letter of interest for the athletic director position, Webb expressed a deep commitment to building on the district’s proud tradition of athletic excellence while striving to achieve new milestones in the future. Citing a six-step plan of implementation, he outlined key areas of focus, including enhancing relationships and communication, prioritizing student-athlete development, and fostering a culture of excellence and accountability throughout the program.

With 24 years of coaching experience, Webb has held leadership positions at various levels, including head football coach, defensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator. Notably, as the head football coach, he led the team to multiple state championships and district and conference titles, showcasing an unparalleled ability to cultivate a culture of success.

“We are delighted to congratulate Mr. Webb on his promotion to athletic director,” said Dr. Logan Lightfoot, superintendent. “His extensive experience and exceptional leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to guide our athletic programs. We look forward to witnessing his continued dedication and success in this new role.”

The news release continues, “Matt Webb brings a diverse skill set to the role, encompassing leadership, conflict resolution, communication and team building. Holding certifications in areas such as education and strength training, Mr. Webb is well-equipped to lead the district’s athletic department with expertise and innovation.”

“I am honored to take on the role of athletic director within our district, building upon the foundation we’ve established together,” expressed Webb. “Throughout our athletic department, Maryville has a proud tradition of achieving great things, and this opportunity signifies a deeper commitment to the student athletes, coaches, and community that I’ve had the privilege to serve as the head football coach. While continuing in the head football coach role, I am eager to help foster a culture of excellence and collaboration across all our athletic programs, ensuring that every student-athlete has the opportunity to thrive and succeed both on and off the field.”

The news release< “Webb will guide activity programs that have a history of excellence and achievements. His goal is to support these programs that not only foster growth in student participation but also enhance the overall student experience. Recognizing Maryville’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded students, he plans to support activity programs for all students. By enhancing opportunities in both athletics and activities, Webb aims to create a dynamic and inclusive environment where every student participant can thrive and excel both on and off the field.”

“I’m looking forward to enhancing all of our activities for the district. Our students have many talents, and to be able to perform and showcase those talents for our community and beyond is very important to us,” said Webb.