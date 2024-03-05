The Maryville R-II School District announced Jaclyn Smail as the Teacher of the Year.

Smail, a dedicated math educator at Maryville Middle School, has been recognized for her unwavering commitment to student success and her outstanding contributions to the school community.

Smail’s passion for teaching and her exceptional ability to make math engaging and accessible have set her apart as an exemplary educator. Her innovative teaching methods have not only fostered a love for learning within her students but have also significantly contributed to the academic achievements of those under her guidance.

“Mrs. Smail exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding educator,” said Dr. Logan Lightfoot, superintendent. “Her passion for teaching and commitment to student success make her a true asset to our district. We are proud to have her represent Maryville R-II School District as Teacher of the Year.”

Beyond her role in the classroom, Smail has consistently demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the overall well-being of the school community. She is the first to volunteer for various school activities and events, showcasing her dedication to creating a positive and enriching educational environment for students, staff and parents alike.

Smail’s recognition as Teacher of the Year is a testament to her hard work, enthusiasm and the positive impact she has had on the Maryville Middle School community. Her colleagues and students hold her in high regard, appreciating her approachable demeanor and her ability to inspire and motivate.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as the Teacher of the Year,” said Smail. “Teaching is not just a job for me; it’s my second family. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on my students’ lives and contribute to the collaborative culture at Maryville Middle School.”

As the Maryville R-II Teacher of the Year, Smail will represent the district at the regional level for the Missouri Teacher of the Year competition. This honor is a reflection of her commitment to excellence in education and her ongoing efforts to elevate the learning experience for every student in her care.