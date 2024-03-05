At the February 26 Maryville City Council meeting, an aviation project consultant agreement was approved with Woolpert, Inc, Dayton, OH, for professional engineering services for a community hangar at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.

The agreement will include construction plans, documents, technical specifications and bidding. The total cost will be an amount not to exceed $147,119.92.

A contract with Geo-Comm, Inc, St. Cloud, MN, was authorized for software support and maintenance at the Northwest Regional Communications Center. The services will be critical in the process of confirming emergency locations. The three-year maintenance contract will be for a total amount not to exceed $32,769.32.

The council also approved a contract with GT Distributors, Inc, Overland Park, KS, for the purchase of 20 Glock 45s for the Maryville Police Department. This is an upgrade to the modern duty Glock pistols with ARCO red dot sights, and will improve accuracy, speed and situational awareness. The total cost will be in an amount not to exceed $12,583.40, and the city will be using credit to help pay for the pistols.

An ordinance was authorized to execute a land lease for hangars with Michael Derr for the purpose of harboring aircraft at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The existing 845 sq. ft. hangar was recently developed for Derr. A 20-year lease is proposed from March 1, 2024 to December 31, 2044. The initial lease fee will be $185.96.

A resolution authorizing an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Clean Water Revolving Fund Program for an Integrated Management Plan was approved. The purpose of the plan is to identify and prioritize water, sewer and stormwater investments, and provides regulatory flexibility for prioritizing and addressing local issues. The maximum award of the grants is $100,000 with a $20,000 local match.

A contract with Kimley-Horn & Associates, Kansas City, was authorized for the Liberty Road and 245th Street Traffic Study. It will address long-term traffic and pedestrian needs and safety at Mozingo. The total cost will be $72,292, and the city will be using $12,000 in TEAP funds for the project.

A lot split for property located at 825 and 829 South Main, owned by Shea Auto, was approved. The split will divide the residential dwelling from the commercial business.

Also accepted was a contract with Ideal Concrete Construction, Maryville, for replacement of curb and gutter at the Maryville Public Library. The total cost will be $47,453.60.

A contract from Spire Construction, Maryville, was authorized for storm drainage improvements at Donaldson Westside Park. This will include drainage tile, storm inlets, concrete curb and dugouts on Citizens Field and drainage tile near the outfield fence between Midland and Loch Fields. The total quote is for $55,355.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. RFQ’s have been issued for professional engineering on the Downtown Pavilion Project. The Central Dispatch Sales Tax will be on the April 2 ballot.