From 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 26, the Maryville Public Safety and the US Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 18th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Pills for disposal can be brought to Maryville Public Safety at 222 East Third Street. Sites will accept only pills or patches; they cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last fall Americans turned in nearly 469 tons, more than 937,000 pounds, of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds – approximately 5,900 tons – of pills.