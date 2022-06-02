The Nodaway County Commissioners and the collector treasurer awarded $14,100 to the Maryville Public Library to give an annual library card to 705 of the county’s children residing outside of Maryville, who are prekindergarten through sixth grade. Those present for the event were Chris Burns, north commissioner; Stephanie Patterson, library director; Elizabeth Argo, library youth services coordinator; Bill Walker, presiding commissioner; Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer and Scott Walk, south commissioner.

“With this funding, the Nodaway County Commissioners are providing a fiscally responsible way for us to increase our book checkout capacity for one year to include all kids in the county, from birth through 6th grade,” noted Patterson. “The library in Maryville is grateful for the opportunity to be leveraged in that direction.”