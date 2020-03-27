I Love Books Toddler Storytime, 9:45 am Thursday, April 2, on Facebook Live.

Watch this storytime you won’t want to miss! We will have songs, stories and demonstrations of activities to do with your kiddos. Tune in for the live version at 9:45 am and if the time doesn’t work for you, pull it up any time after. Our friends from Northwest will also be posting some fun activities via video to go with the theme that will be easy for you to enjoy with your child at home. While we won’t be able to give out a book per child as planned, we will still do so once people are allowed to get together in groups again safely. Those books which are not given out at the event, will be provided to Parents As Teachers who will gift them to parents during home visits. We look forward to having you join us virtually! Let us hear from you in the comments.