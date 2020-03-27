Men’s Basketball Coaches Salaries, 2020

“March Sadness is upon us, due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament amid coronavirus concerns. This proportional symbol map displays the NCAA Div. I Basketball coaches base salaries according to the annual survey compiled by USA Today. Coach pay continues to increase in spite of widespread cheating allegations. Twenty-nine coaches make more than $3 million. Up from twenty-one last year and fourteen in 2018. The average salary of the ten highest paid coaches (green circles) is just under $5 million.”