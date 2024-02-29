The Maryville R-II School District announced the appointment of Michelle Green as the new Eugene Field Elementary School Principal.

With a wealth of experience and a commitment to educational excellence, Green brings a great perspective to the Maryville community.

Green and husband, Dr. Clarence Green, are longtime residents of Maryville and supporters of our schools. She has over 30 years of experience in education, including over five years experience teaching and molding students at the collegiate level. Her passion for fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment aligns seamlessly with the district’s mission to provide a high-quality education for all students.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chelli Green to her new position as she is a long-tenured, well-respected educator in Maryville R-II” said Dr. Logan Lightfoot, superintendent. “Her proven leadership skills, dedication to student success, and innovative approach to education make her an ideal fit for our elementary principal.”

Green holds a specialist degree in K-12 Educational Leadership from Northwest Missouri State University, has previously been awarded Maryville Middle School Teacher of the Year, and has received the Walmart Teacher of the Year award on two occasions. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to fostering a collaborative culture, implementing effective teaching strategies and promoting the overall well-being of students. She has been with the Maryville R-II School District for over 22 years, having served as a teacher at both Eugene Field Elementary and Maryville Middle School before moving into her current position as assistant principal at MMS.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the elementary school principal,” said Green. “I look forward to working closely with the talented educators, staff, parents, and students to continue the tradition of excellence in education at Eugene Field Elementary School.”