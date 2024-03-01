By Morgan Guyer

The Platte Valley Boys Basketball Team faced off against South Holt on February 27 at Jefferson High School, and came away with a 69-57 sectional victory.

Both teams started well on the offensive side of the floor, as they traded buckets early for a high scoring start. Platte Valley led 20-16 after the end of the first quarter, and were able to extend that lead in the second for a 39-25 halftime lead. South Holt was able to keep it close for the second half, but were unable to complete the comeback. Senior Alex Mattson had a career night, scoring 33 points for Platte Valley.

Platte Valley is 26-3 on the season, and their three losses on the year have come against teams outside of Class 1. They defeated North Nodaway 51-28 in districts on February 22, and then beat Worth County 79-28 on February 24 to take home the Class 1 District 16 title. Platte Valley will now face off against Braymer on the road on March 2 for a trip to the final four.