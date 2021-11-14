Bridget Kenny, RN, BSN, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville community health nurse liaison, announced there will be a Moderna-only booster clinic on Thursday, November 18.

This second mass COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic will be held at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University campus.

Those eligible to receive a booster vaccine are:

• 65 years and older.

• 18 years and older if underlying medical conditions or living in high-risk environments or at greater risk due to career/job duties.

• All participants should be six months or more past completion of the primary vaccine series.

Participants should bring their vaccine card to verify the last date of their initial series. The booster vaccine will be recorded on the original card. All should wear loose clothing that will allow access to the upper arm/shoulder area.

To schedule an appointment, please visit mymlc.com/vaccine. If assistance with vaccine scheduling is needed, please call 660.562.2755.