Four Missouri watersheds are among those selected in 13 states along the Mississippi River as part of continuing Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI) efforts.

Mozingo Creek in Nodaway County was one of those selected watersheds. Spread over the period of four years, the Mozingo Creek Watershed will have $1,000,000 available for conservation practices that avoid, control and trap runoff, while maintaining agricultural productivity and improving wildlife habitat. Those interested in implementing conservation practices should submit their completed application by Friday, November 19 to be considered. Applications are evaluated and ranked based upon the number of resource concerns being addressed within the application. Once ranked, the highest priority applications are obligated funds for a contract.

There will be an informative meeting at 2 pm, Tuesday, November 16 at the Mozingo Lake Conference Center. The meeting is open to the public.

Landowners and operators with ground within the Mozingo Creek Watershed are highly encouraged to attend to learn about the current progress and future opportunities available for Mozingo Watershed.

Items on the agenda include: Nodaway County SWCD Cost Share Program, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, US Geological Survey Water Monitoring, MRBI Program, Soil Health Demonstration and Rainfall Simulator.