At the Maryville School District’s Board of Education meeting December 19, Kate Lydon was reassigned to the role of principal at Maryville Middle School, effective to begin the 2023-2024 school year.

A committee consisting of the superintendent and other school district leaders interviewed finalists from a larger group of applicants. As a result of this process, Lydon has accepted this leadership position. She is the school’s current assistant principal.

In regards to her new position, Lydon commented: “I am excited and honored to become the next head principal at Maryville Middle School. I will strive daily to provide a high-quality learning environment where students can grow academically, physically and socially. During the last seven and a half years as an assistant principal in this district, I have developed strong relationships with our students, staff, and many community members. At MMS, we are fortunate to have some of the best teachers, paras, office staff and custodians that I am blessed to work with daily. I look forward to leading this team and helping each student reach their full potential.”

Superintendent Dr. Logan Lightfoot discussed Lydon’s strengths as a leader. “We were fortunate to have high-caliber applicants for this position. As the process played out, Lydon showed in so many ways why she will be an ideal principal at MMS for both students and staff. I am confident in her ability and talents to lead, but most important, I am so impressed with her unwavering dedication to her students. Simply put, she is a champion for our kids. The future at MMS will be bright with Lydon’s leadership.”

Lydon earned a bachelor of arts in communications from Iowa State University. She had a brief stint in the business world before she went into education. Lydon began her career in education as a paraprofessional in her hometown of Red Oak, IA. The following year she returned to college at Northwest Missouri State University and earned a masters in teaching history followed by a specialist in secondary administration. During this time, she served as a librarian at Horace Mann Laboratory School before she was hired as an eighth grade American history teacher at Truman Middle School in St. Joseph. Lydon served as a teacher, coach, member of the building leadership team, and social studies department chair during her tenure at TMS.

Next, Lydon transitioned to administration in 2015 as an assistant principal and remains in this role at Maryville Middle School. In 2020, Lydon was recognized as the Northwest Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) District Assistant Principal of the Year which led to her nomination and selection as the recipient of the State of Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year through the National Association of Secondary School Principals. She is currently a mentor for new administrators through the Missouri School Leader Development System where she helps new administrators navigate their roles. She also serves as the “at-large assistant principal” on the board of directors for MoASSP, and is on the advocacy committee through MoASSP.