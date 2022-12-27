Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins reminds taxpayers the drop box located at the Administration Center’s front door can accept tax payments.

She noted payments will be processed each morning and several times throughout the day. Receipts will be mailed as soon as they are processed.

The county also has credit card payment as an option with the following pricing for the service: Visa debit, $3.95 flat fee; credit card, 2.4 percent, $1.50 minimum fee; and E-Check, $1.50.

Taxes are due by December 31.

The collector treasurer’s office, located on the main floor of the Administration Center, has office hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm.