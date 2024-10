The Spoofhound Golf Team hosted a Pink Out match at Mozingo on October 8, wore pink gear for their match against Mound City, Rock Port and East Atchison. The team Fill(ed) the Cart Event to collect donations that will be passed along to the cancer unit at the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

The Maryville Spoofhound Golf Team and parents put together the donation event and posed with the Pink Out Cart.