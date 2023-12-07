The students of Alpha Psi Omega (APO), Northwest Missouri State University’s theatre honor society, are traveling again this winter to regional elementary schools to put on a children’s play.

Written by APO member Zachary Scott, a junior sports media major from Kansas City, the group will perform “Torrent of Friendship,” a play about an insecure pirate named Dave who wishes he had a fiercer name. In the play, Dave, his best friend Scurvy and two mermaids embark on a journey to meet a king who grants legendary names to those who prove their honor.

“It talks about how, in friendships, it’s actually the things that make you different that make the friendship so strong,” Grace Garrigan, a junior speech and theater education major from Council Bluffs, IA, and touring manager of the children’s play, said.

APO will perform the play for the public at 2 pm, Sunday, December 10, in the Studio Theater at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public, and APO will accept donations of canned food for local food pantries.

Additionally, the ensemble will tour December 11-15 to elementary schools in Maryville, St. Joseph and Council Bluffs.

Students involved in the production gain profession-based experiences in the field of theater beyond traditional coursework.

“A lot of us in the theatre department, especially our performance majors, we want to give them the opportunity to experience what a touring show feels like because that is a potential career option,” Garrigan said. “Theatre for young audiences is such a big market, so we want to give our performance majors the opportunity to try that out and see if they like it.”

APO is a national honor society for students majoring in theatre. Membership is based on production activities and academic excellence. In addition to the annual touring children’s show, the group sponsors events throughout the year and supports charitable causes.