During the February 27 Maryville City Council meeting, three Boy Scouts were recognized for their park improvement efforts by Mayor Tye Parsons presenting them the Outstanding Public Service Award.

They were Alex Rice, Dayne Henderson and Logan Henderson. The work included organizing individual projects to clean and beautify the Freedom Rock at Franklin Park, the Veterans Memorial at the Nodaway County Courthouse and conditions at the Robertson-Crist Nature Park.“Your leadership and hardwork sets a tremendous example and reminder of how special the Maryville community is,” said Parsons. “Thank you for your outstanding public service.”

The park improvement theme was also apparent with Marvin Wiederholt, a South Munn resident, as he approached the council with two ideas for improvements to two parks: Judah Park and the Thomson Splash ‘n Play park. He suggested another entrance to Judah Park on the eastern side. Plus he recommended the playground equipment that is still located at the Mosaic facility, which was once the children’s daycare center, be moved to the Thomson Splash ‘n Play park. He was thanked by Parsons for his suggestions.

Within the business portion of the open meeting there were several financial ordinances approved.

• With the grant award of $9,999.99 from Missouri Local Law Enforcement Block Grant, the council approved the purchase of two Motorola APX8500 all band statewide network portable radios at a total cost not to exceed $11,365.90 from Midwest Mobile Radio Services, St. Joseph.

• Executed a contract with Snyder and Associates for professional engineering services for the Franklin Park sanitary sewer improvements at $12,000. There is $140,000 allotted in the budget as the original plan was to have American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the improvements. The plan changed and now the improvements will be divided into three phases with the area of the Jackson Heights, which is the lower portion of the sewer flow, to be improved first.

• Another contract was executed with Streetlogix for the purchase of software, $12,750, to have the pavement asset management software and the first year’s subscription. Future annual subscriptions would be $5,750. The software will allow city staff to make a multiple-year future plan for street improvements throughout the city including maintenance and repair recommendations.

The council heard from Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh concerning the proposed ordinance that will strike certain dates for open burning events in the city. Rickabaugh was in favor of the ordinance that allows for open burning throughout the city unless it is determined to be unsafe due to drought conditions.

The ordinance was approved by the council and will allow for open burning of yard waste throughout the year. The reasoning for the ordinance revision was due to the closing of the Maryville Sanitary Landfill’s Transfer Facility.

Reports

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel told of the South Main Improvement Project, Phase II’s update with the appropriate documents being finalized by a contractor to be presented to MoDOT for approval so the project can go out for construction bid. It is McDanel’s hope that when Phase I is completed the work on Phase II can begin. He also spoke of the beginnings of storm water improvements to Lisa Lane to begin soon with Legacy Construction, Harrisonville as the contractor. There will be a need for a rezoning application for marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities, he reported. The application will begin with the Planning and Zoning Commission before it comes before the council.

Councilman John McBride congratulated the St. Francis Foundation on a successful gala along with the community’s generosity of close to $300,000 raised.

Parsons thanked the business firms located on South Main for their patience during the South Main Improvement Project work and reiterated the improvements will be worth the wait.

The council went into closed session for the topic of personnel.