Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/23/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Sleek Creek with ARPA.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Linde for equipment.

The commission spent the morning meeting with local school children for County Government Day.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for travel to Lake Ozark for training. All in favor.

March 2, 2023

Walker and Walk traveled to Lake of the Ozarks, to attend the annual County Commissioners Association Meeting.