The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Thomas Lawn Care, Maryville, for landscaping materials and installation at the Mozingo Lake Visitor’s Center on September 9. The total cost of the bid is $19,719.

A service agreement with Idemia Identity Security USA, Reston, VA, for LiveScan System software and maintenance for the Maryville Police Department was approved. The software will be used for printing and recording biometric information, fingerprints, facial images, tattoos, etc. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) provides the LiveScan device. Local agencies are responsible for securing software and maintenance agreements. The total cost is $26,368, and there will be an annual maintenance fee of $6,592, with MSHP covering the first year.

A contract with Kizer Collision, Maryville, for repairs to fire engine number three of the Maryville Fire Department was approved. The fire engine was damaged in an April 17 incident with an open compartment door, where both the building and door were damaged. Two claims were submitted to MIRMA, and MIRMA approved Kizer for a quote of $17,115.28 for repairs to fire engine number three. Repairs were considered an emergency due to security concerns and emergency response impacts. The repairs are complete and the amount is to be reimbursed by MIRMA for insurance claim.

A first reading of the Maryville Certificates of Participation, Series 2024, and other documents in connection with the delivery of the certificates was held. Certificates of Participation issuance are needed for financing various capital improvements, including South Main, Phase II, Downtown Pavilion, Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway, Sunrise Bark Dog Park, Judah Park bridges and more projects. This is the first reading of the issuance ordinance, with the second coming on September 30.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave a report to the council. A request for bids for the community hangar construction at Northwest Regional Airport will be opened on September 26. The contractor has started clearing and doing dirt grading on South Main Phase II.