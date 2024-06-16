At the June 10 Maryville City Council brief meeting, the council approved the following liquor license applications.

Sodexo, Bearcat Lanes, The Canteen, El Nopal, El Maguey, HyVee, Elks Club, The Powerhouse, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, City Star, Breaktime, 39th St. Liquor, Casey’s East, North and South, Finish Line, HyVee Gas, Walmart, Dollar General, Pizza Hut and Planet Sub.

Also approved were Applebee’s, The Hangar, Clear Creek, Black Pony and Burny’s, with the contingency that final inspections and documents will be completed by June 30.