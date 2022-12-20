The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake on December 12.

The lake has had problems in the past with algal blooms, which impact the taste and odor of the water. Applications from Estate Managment in the water have proven effective at reducing algal counts. This approved ordinance will authorize algicide application from September 26 from FY 22 budget for $55,080. It also pre-authorizes FY 23 budgeted amount for algicide applications for $160,000.

A contract with Allied Systems Inc, Omaha, NE, was authorized to rebuild an Aurora Split Case High Service Pump at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. One high service pump has been identified as needing repair. Allied recommends a rebuild with a new impeller, and has provided a quote for $14,184.96. The FY 23 budget includes $27,000 in the water sewer fund for plant/equipment repairs.

The Pub had their liquor license approved, as they are leasing to new management, Maryville Pub, LLC beginning January 1, 2023. The owners are Doug Meyer, Adam Marriott and Brent Meyer. The request is contingent upon receiving a state license.

The council discussed the Missouri Amendment 3. They will have an official vote at the next meeting on adding a ballot question regarding a three percent sales tax to marijuana sales for the April 2023 election.

There will be no meeting on December 26 for the council.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his monthly report. Evergy has begun converting electricity to underground along South Main. There will be possible power outages for some businesses, with most of the outages occurring during overnight hours. The elevator at the Mozingo Event Center has been fixed. Mozingo is also receiving applications for an Assistant Golf Course Superintendent. The city has applied for an ARPA grant that can replace the radios for the police and fire department