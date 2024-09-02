The Maryville community, in partnership with the Community Blood Center, held its 150th blood drive, August 26 and 27. Christine Benson, Maryville, finishes with her 44th unit donation.

Nearly 15,000 life-saving donations have been collected at the Maryville Community blood drives over the past 30 years, underscoring the community’s commitment to ensuring a strong blood supply for those in need. Blood donors can give every 56 days and platelet donors can give twice per month.

Evie Church, the local organizer, is encouraging younger people and first timers to donate blood.