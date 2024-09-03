Guilford Fun Day is Saturday, September 7 with the theme “Brought To You, Courtesy of The Red, White & Blue.”

There will be an ice cream and FFA food tent, games, cornhole, prizes, rubber ducky raffle, silent auction and water slide. The grand marshals are Kenneth and Nida Clayton.

Special musical guest will be Josh Daniels, a country musician who performs with the Gentry Opry. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to listen to the entertainment.

For more information or to participate in the parade, call Joe Walter at 660.541.0711 or Trish Wiederholt at 816.752.4415.