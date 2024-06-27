During the Nodaway County Fair, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate Forum for citizens to hear from candidates prior to the upcoming August primary election.

The event, sponsored by Evergy, will be at 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 11 in the Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 South Main. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 6:15 pm.

Invitations have been extended to candidates for five local, contested races: State Representative District 1, county’s South District Commissioner, Sheriff and Coroner. The format will be a brief introduction by candidates and then a question and answer session by a media panel. Those running uncontested will also be invited to address those attending with an introduction and general remarks related to their candidacy.

According to Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Chamber, “The Candidate Forum is a great opportunity for citizens to hear directly from candidates and acquire the information they need to help them make an informed vote. The Chamber conducts this event to connect candidates and the community. It is just one of the things the Chamber does to advocate, connect, and promote for a better Maryville, and we are thankful for Evergy’s sponsorship.”