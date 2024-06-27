The 19th Annual Heart of America Tractor Cruise will start at 8 am, Saturday, June 29 from the Stanberry Park in Stanberry.

Breakfast will be served by a local church group at 6:30 to 8 am at the Community Building on the square.

The cruise will start from the square, south on Highway 169 to Highway BB, west to Brad Law’s Popcorn place for the morning break. Then Route P west to Route J, turn north to Highway 136 at Conception Abbey. A left turn will be made at the Jefferson C-123 school where lunch will be served by the Jefferson FFA.

The tractors will proceed north on Highway 136 to Highway 46 at Ravenwood, then a right turn on Highway O and proceed to a water break at Tim Runde’s. The cruise will proceed to Highway B, then to Highway 169 on the north edge of Stanberry and proceed to the Community Building and City Park. It’s a total of 51 miles.

Supper both Friday and Saturday nights will be prepared by the tractor club. There will be a choice of pork burgers and hamburgers.