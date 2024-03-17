The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a 2024 Spring Candidate & Issues Forum for the upcoming April election.

The forum will be at 6:30 pm, Thursday, March 21 at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 South Main. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 6:15 pm.

Invitations have been accepted by candidates for Maryville City Council and Maryville Board of Education, as well as representatives on ballot issues: the Nodaway 9-1-1 Central Dispatch and the Maryville R-II District Proposition JUMP.

The format will be a brief introduction by candidates and ballot issue representatives and then a question and answer session by a media panel.

“This forum connects candidates to the community they’ll represent and provides an opportunity for them to share views on key issues. It also provides background knowledge and details on other ballot items to help voters make an informed decision at the polls,” according to Becky Albrecht, Chamber executive director.

Evergy is the 2024 sponsor of all three Chamber of Commerce Candidate & Issues Forums: March 28, July 11, and October 24.