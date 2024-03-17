To help promote the Downtown Maryville “Third Thursday,” the Nodaway News Leader is going to be open until 7 pm, Thursday, March 21.

For those individuals, who want to renew or start a subscription, this will be the time to come into the newspaper office located at 116 East Third Street. Special Easter eggs will be available to draw a discount for a subscription payment good only between 5 and 7 pm, Thursday, March 21.

Four local authors, Irene Alexander, Bob Bohlken, Amy Houts and Blake Whitaker will be selling their books, perfect for a children’s Easter basket, that evening from 5 to 7 pm. This is the chance to pick up an autographed copy of one of these authors’ books as a special gift.

Irene Alexander is the author of 14 books, 12 are children’s books. The children’s books are delightful, fun stories which can be read aloud to younger children or older children can practice reading a happy, colorful book. One of her adult books features her poetry, while the other one is a collection of her newspaper columns.

Bob Bohlken has written books about the history of Northwest Missouri and Nodaway County. He’s also written a children’s book, “How the Rabbit Became the Easter Bunny?” and books utilizing his experience as a Northwest Missouri State University speech instructor. Bohlken is well known to NNL readers as the author of the “Who Gives a Hoot?” column.

Amy Houts is a prolific children’s books author with over 100 books published. Several children’s books will be available at this event featuring vivid, lively tales that will delight both children and adults.

Blake Whitaker, the Nodaway News Leader layout and ad designer, will be selling copies of his first graphic novel, “Abraham,” a Bible story perfect for an Easter gift. Whitaker has made a fascinating and interesting retelling of the story of Abraham aimed at young readers. An added feature is a “how-to-draw” of the characters at the end of the book.

Several Downtown Maryville Chamber businesses will be open between 5 to 7 pm. The Maryville Chamber of Commerce, 408 North Market, will accept receipts from