The 62nd Farm-City Awards Breakfast saw agriculture business leaders join the farming community at the Northwest Missouri State Ag Learning Center March 7.

The event organizers of the celebration were the Maryville Chamber Agriculture Committee members: Rod Barr, Colton Coffelt, Randa Doty, Eric Henry, Joseph Frueh, Trent Nally, Chad McCollough, Kyle Schieber, Harold Spire and Pam Spire. McCollough served as the emcee. The breakfast was cooked and provided by the culinary arts students from the Northwest Technical School.

Over 120 people attended.

The following awards were presented: Maryville Rotary Club awarded Outstanding Farm Youth and the $500 Frank Felton Memorial Scholarship to Ean Meyer, Jefferson High School senior, son of Tim and Jennifer Meyer; Maryville Host Lions awarded Outstanding Farm Woman to Rita Miller, Maryville, formerly of Graham; Maryville Chamber of Commerce awarded Outstanding Farm Advocate to Joseph Frueh, Maryville; and Outstanding Conservationist to Kevin Stiens, Maryville.

The Nodaway County Extension Council added Lila O’Riley and Kassie Murphy to the Extension Leaders honor roll. The honor roll recognizes outstanding leaders and volunteers who have helped to advance the work of MU Extension in their communities.

O’Riley served the Nodaway County Extension program as support staff in the office. She was always willing to help whoever was at the counter or on the phone. She always seemed to know exactly what people needed before they even asked. She retired last year after 40 years of service. O’Riley’s support that she provided MU Extension, council members and faculty was greatly appreciated.

Murphy, After School site director at Eugene Field Elementary School in Maryville, was nominated because of her supportive attitude towards MU Extension 4-H programs during the regular school year and during summer school. Annette Deering, 4-H youth specialist, shared, “Kassie was always welcoming and accommodating of our programs with the after-school students. We taught several programs, including embryology and kids in the kitchen. Kassie always made sure that we had the time that we needed with the students.”

The Jamie and Brad Busby family received the Outstanding Farm Family award.

Richard Groves, Rego Jones and the late Benny Farrell were inducted into the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame.