Holly Kay Cronk, Skidmore, has recently announced her intention to run for District 1 Missouri State Representative, hoping to replace Allen Andrews, who has reached the term limit rule.

She and her husband, Scott Cronk, have been married for 36 years and have three children, one grandson and another on the way.

Cronk is a local businesswoman and passionate promoter for Maryville small businesses and local tourism. She manages the Make it Maryville Facebook page, Instagram and website that is still under construction. She led the successful movement to allow non-resident participation on the Maryville Tourism Committee.

When COVID shut down local Maryville businesses, Cronk turned her Maryville business Ferluknat Farm into a mask-making factory and was successful in organizing a contingency of in-house and home sewers to produce masks. This network involved delivery of precut kits delivered to home sewers and then picked up when they were completed. All the time, materials and even postage were donated by people all over the United States, although many were from the local community. In nine months, from March to November 2020, a total of 25,699 masks were produced and delivered all over the US, Canada, the United Kingdom and The Virgin Islands completely free to those receiving them.

Cronk is the director for the Northwest Missouri Docudrama, a board member for the Nodaway County Fair and is active and supports other community projects.

The Cronk family is a military family, with two children and their spouses currently serving or have served including deployment. She has served as a Family Readiness Group member at the 129th and also served as president/chair of that group. For the last 21 years, both in Missouri and for the short time she and her family lived in Colorado, Cronk has been active in her community. Most prominently, she served on the board of directors for the Sunrise Community Health Center in Greeley, CO, from 1996 to 2000. She was ultimately voted vice-president for two years and president for her last year of service. She has a wide background in construction, gas and oil pipeline, healthcare and has spent 17 years in an administrative capacity in education.

On her path to represent the four counties that make up District 1, which are Holt, Atchison, Worth and Nodaway, Cronk is looking forward to listening to those she will serve and to share her stand on the issues the state faces in the coming years. She is in favor of the 2nd amendment and is pro-life. She hopes to establish integrity in the voting system, instill commonsense into education, preserve our farming community, encourage sustainable, smart and proven eco-friendly programs, restoration and revitalization of our small communities by a collaboration among all players, thereby increasing small business health and growth as well as bringing back and keeping the money in local communities and the state.

Cronk states, “It is a great honor and privilege to run for the District 1 seat. The support my campaign has received has been overwhelming and deeply humbling. I very much look forward to meeting with and listening to all the groups and organizations who will be involved in my campaign.”

Getting out to the different community events will be a priority and she is encouraging those who would like to contact her about these events and opportunities to email her at cronk4staterep@gmail.com.

She also invites all to follow her and message her on her candidate Facebook page: facebook.com/Cronk4StateRep.