“Walking in a Winter Wonderland” Ravenwood Winter Festival will be held Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

On Saturday, festivities at the community building include:

• 2 to 4 pm: pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and coffee by Northeast Nodaway sophomores, cookie decorating by the freshmen, face painting by NEN cheer and games by the Ravenwood Festival Committee.

• 4:30 to 6:30 pm: senior class meal, soup supper and desserts, free will donation.

At the school:

• 5:15 to 6 pm: parade registration.

• 6 pm: parade judging.

• 6:30 pm: Lighted Christmas Parade, “Winter Wonderland,” two classes: school classes and organizations; and all other entries. Following the parade, downtown, music by the NEN Marching Band.

Following the parade at the park:

• 7 to 8 pm: Christmas drive through, enter in the west drive, exit through the east drive, trees decorated by the preschool through seventh grades; Santa and NEN Elementary teachers have treats; live Nativity by the Ravenwood Christian Church Youth Group.

On Sunday, festivities at Tuck Point include:

• 3 to 5 pm: caroling starting at 3 pm, Christmas movie, ornament making by the eighth grade, hot chocolate and popcorn by the seventh grade.

• 4 to 7 pm: carriage rides, sponsored by Monica Patton Insurance and Vintage Sweets by Diane Wiederholt.

At the community building:

• 5 to 7 pm: junior class meal, pulled pork supper, tickets must be purchased in advance.