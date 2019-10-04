The Maryville board of education met in the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center September 18 with several classes from Northwest Missouri State University’s education department attending.

Prior to the business session, the board recognized three students for their art class efforts. They were Kelsie Bailey, 10th grade, Alana Crawford, eighth grade, and Kalani Wilson, third grade. Their work will be displayed in the superintendent’s permanent art collection.

Within the consent agenda, the board approved an application for license to operate group child care home and child care center and a contract for transportation services; plus a list of surplus property items to sell or dispose of; and the announcement of Ben Williams, a resident of Weatherby Lake, donating a 2003 Ford Explorer to the district to be used in the automotive repair and collision repair classes at the technical school.

Nine MSBA policies were reveiwed and approved.

Reports

Barb Mackey gave the CTA report noting 140 members attended the opening hearing in Cameron.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht told of the future need to background-check volunteers. The retention rate for this year’s summer school was 85 percent.

Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz announced the education foundation’s holiday festival was set for December 2.

Special Education Director Craig Borey described a visual impairment device that several of the special education students are utilizing.

High School Principal Thom Alvarez shared the MHS yearbook was recognized as the national yearbook program of the year with Lora Larabee as the sponsor.

Early Childhood Center Director Michelle McCollum explained the screening of low risk readers numbering 20 of the 29 potential students.

Special Activities Director Mat Beu shared about the installation of the HUDL focus camera that will allow for live streaming of the games and that girls wrestling is expanding in 2020-21.

During closed session, the following personnel matters were approved:

• Substitute lists for teachers and support staff.

• Resignation of Jordan Murphy.

• Employed Maxwell Bush, 2019-20 high school wrestling assistant coach, and Maddi Hayes, youth development worker.