The Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, from April 19 to 25, will allow consumers to purchase “Energy Star” appliances exempt from state, county and city sales taxes.

The sales tax holiday began in 2009. The City of Maryville and Nodaway County have both waived the sales taxes on the items during the seven-day period.

Included are clothes washers and dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, air conditioners, furnaces, refrigerators, freezers and heat pumps. For more information, contact local appliance dealers.