Mary Lou Piearson, 85, Adel, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Friday, October 2, 2020.

She was born June 22, 1935, in Hopkins, to Lyle and Margaret Allison Ulmer. She was a 1953 graduate of Hopkins High School.

She married Virgil Sharr in 1952 and later married Noble Piearson, who preceded her in death in June 1993.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, October 8 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer association at alz.org or Laura Street Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.