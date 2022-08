Mary Jo Spaulding, 84, Stanberry, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Albany.

She was born May 12, 1938, in Silida, CO, to Alen and Dolly Fickle Woolf.

On May 15, 1956, she married Ray Spaulding. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2021.

Graveside services were Saturday, July 30 at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

