Cassie Lagahit Westcott Eckstein, 40, Maryville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St. Joseph.

She was born January 25, 1982, in St. Joseph, to Karen Ray Westcott and Maria Sengian. She lived all her life in northwest Missouri.

On May 26, 2007, she married Timothy Scott Eckstein in Las Vegas, NV.

Mrs. Eckstien received her RN degree from NCMC and had worked for Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, as a nurse for the past 17 years. She has also worked PRN at Maryville Living Center, Maryville, for 18 years.

Mrs. Eckstein’s body has been cremated. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 pm, Thursday, August 4 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm, Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.