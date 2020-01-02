Mary Louise Hass, 93, Garden City, KS, formerly of Kansas City, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Garden Valley Retirement Village, Garden City.

She was born July 5, 1926, in Chula, to Alva and Hazel Rains Sherrow. She attended school and graduated from high school in Graham.

In 1947, she married Robert D. Lowrance. They later divorced. In 1973 she married Hale O. Hass.

A family interment will take place at a later date in Grant City. There will be no calling hours.

Memorials may be made to Garden Valley Retirement Village in care of Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City.

Condolences may be left at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Garnand Funeral Home.