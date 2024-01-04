Mary Frances Archer Dow, 82, Apache Jct., AZ, and formerly of Clearmont area, died Saturday, December 30, 2023, at a hospice facility in Gilbert, AZ.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Clearmont. The family will greet friends after the burial at the Little Red School House in Clearmont.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Bram Funeral Home.

Services are under direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.