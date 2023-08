The New Nodaway Humane Society is participating in a “Clear the Shelters” promotion during August. For those looking to give a dog or cat a “forever home,”dogs and puppies are $50 and cats and kittens are $30. This does not include specialty breeds and currently enrolled “puppies for payroll” dogs.

The animal shelter is located at 829 South Depot, Maryville. Phone number is 660.562.3333.