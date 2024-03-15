Marvin E. Harper, 76, Barnard, died Saturday, March 9, 2024.

He was born February 4, 1948, in Elmo, to Pleasant Diamond Euell Harper and Austa Vae Andrews Harper.

He was a 1966 graduate of Maryville High School and graduated from Columbia College, where he earned a degree in business management.

In February of 1969, he married Patsy Litten. They later divorced. On March 22, 1996, he married Mary Duke Davis.

Mr. Harper served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked for Farmers Produce and Elevator, Hopkins, Uniroyal and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, as facility coordinator, retiring after 27 years of service.

He was a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church. He was a 4-H leader and a member of the American Legion Post #287. He held several offices in the American Legion at local and state up to and including Missouri state department commander, Variture 1402 of the 40 and 8, local and state up to including grand aumonier, Nodaway Lodge #470, where he held many positions locally and also district deputy grand master.

Services will be 10 am, Friday, March 15 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Barnard American Legion Cemetery. There will be a Masonic Service at 5:30 pm, Thursday, March 14 at Laura Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the Masonic Service from 6 to 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to the Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

