Roger Gerald Totten, 79, Maryville, died Sunday, March 10, 2024.

He was born November 27, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Gerald Eldon Totten and Wilma Marie McElroy Totten. His family moved to California where he attended Oasis Elementary School and Coachella High School. He attended Lavern College and Riverside Community College where he graduated with an associates degree in criminal justice.

In 1968, he married Mary Louise Zerbinati. They later divorced. He married Cathy Jaye Sanders. They divorced. In 1996, he married Lois Elaine Cross and became a bonus father.

Mr Totten was drafted in 1965, and was an MP in the Army. He attended the police academy in Los Angeles County and worked in the marshal’s department in Riverside County. He returned to Missouri where he worked as a supervisor at NEBS in Maryville, as well as MOOG, and Northwest Missouri State University as a custodian. He moved over to Aramark in a supervisory position in the custodial department at NWMSU until he retired.

He had been active in FOP and was president for two consecutive terms at Riverside Lodge 8.

A celebration of life will be held April 5, 2024, at the First Christian Church in Maryville. Family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 am. Celebration of life to commence at 11 am. A private family luncheon will be held at Mozingo Lake Event Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.