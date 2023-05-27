Marjorie Jean Roush, 87, Pickering, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born April 22, 1936, in Conway, IA, to Harry Alfred and Frances L. Drumm Pistole. The family moved to Pickering soon after her birth, and she lived all her life within a mile and a half of where she grew up. She graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On January 1, 1956, she married Lester Ellis Roush, Jr., at the United Methodist Church in Pickering,

Mrs. Roush had worked at the New Life Book Store in Maryville but was mostly a homemaker.

She was a member and attended the United Methodist Church, Pickering, where she played the organ and piano and she taught Sunday school. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group. She was also active in the Pickering Dinner Theater.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 30 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, May 29 at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Pickering.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.