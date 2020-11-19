Marion Jean Nicholson, 93, Maryville, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

She was born February 24, 1927, to Elmer and Della Wilson Birkenholz. She attended Hopkins High School.

On April 7, 1945, she married Herbert W. Nicholson in Covington, KY. He preceded her in death January 24, 2016.

Graveside services were Monday, November 16 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials can be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.